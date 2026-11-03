Former mystery spinner KC Cariappa signs for Italian T10 team

Former Karnataka mystery spinner KC Cariappa is all set to join Italian T10 cricket league team Venice Livewires.

The spinner confirmed his signing with the Italian team to this daily on Tuesday.

Cariappa, who retired from playing in BCCI tournaments earlier this year, recently turned out for Mildenhall CC, an East Anglian Premier League team in the UK.

He first came into the spotlight when he was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹2.4 crore in the 2015 IPL auction. However, due to frequent team changes and a subsequent lack of opportunities had faced a slump. Then he returned for a season with Rajasthan Royals, before being released and then unsold in auctions.

He is expected to be the first Indian player in the Italian league, which is set to begin on November 18. His team have reportedly signed Englishman Dawid Malan.

More to follow...