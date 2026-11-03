IND vs NZ first ODI: New Zealand’s focus on ‘Ro-Ko’ as depleted pace attack a worry for India

AUCKLAND: The irrepressible Rohit Sharma and the indomitable Virat Kohli are predictably the focus of all attention on their last tour of the Southern Hemisphere but India's thin-on-experience bowling attack gives New Zealand the upper-hand in the five-match ODI series starting in Auckland on Wednesday (November 4, 2026).

With Jasprit Bumrah being preserved for Test matches and the duo of Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana still some weeks away from an international return, workhorse Mohammed Siraj will have to shoulder additional burden during the series.

The four other specialist fast bowlers — Arshdeep Singh (18), Gurnoor Brar (9), Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi (one each) have a cumulative experience of 29 ODIs.

India won't be at full strength due to the World Test Championship games scheduled shortly after the fifth and last ODI at Tauranga. The series winds up on November 15 and the first Test starts in Wellington on November 19.

Even skipper Shubman Gill will skip the last two ODIs to focus on the Tests.

"If there had been a gap between the ODI series and the Test series, we would have had the opportunity to play all five matches. But because there is a very short gap between the ODIs and the Test matches, we will have to manage the workload," Gill said on the eve of the opening ODI.