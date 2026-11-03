India in New Zealand: Rehearsal for the biggest prize begins

BENGALURU: One year out from the 50-over World Cup is when teams usually start shedding flab and separate the chaff from the grain. This is truer in the modern context where so many ODIs tend to exist for the sake of honouring rights deals and feeding the content machine. One elite side, though, have adopted the opposite approach. From the morning of November 20, 2023 — less than 24 hours after losing the World Cup finaL — they zeroed in on the next one. The captain was changed, plans were being put in place, but the awkward question of what to do with two of their stalwarts in this form of the game was left unanswered then.

However, over the last year, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have answered that question more than once. They want that stage to be their farewell. But they are also hyper aware that no serious cricket board will allow the World Cup to become a farewell tour irrespective of the identity of the players. It's why the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning in Auckland from Wednesday, assumes a lot of importance. In isolation, this bilateral series will also be like most series in this format. But zoom out a bit and it becomes apparent that there's a lot riding on this one.

There will be similar conditions on offer in South Africa, the primary hosts of next year's World Cup (same hemisphere, extra bounce, some movement and an early start to the cricketing season). Most of what India do in ODIs from a batting perspective revolves around their top-order getting ahead of the eight ball in the powerplay. And they have been ridiculously successful at it. It's why all three of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have struck at over 100 in this format since November 20, 2023. Considering the trio embrace a more enterprising, expressive approach, logic states that they wouldn't be consistent. But they are also the only top-order batters to average over 50 in the time period (minimum= 25 games).

You can have your own doubts about whether Kohli and Rohit's output will stay the same till the 2027 World Cup, but you cannot ignore recent history. Gill, during the pre-series press conference, was categorical in his assessment about the top-order. "Top four is pretty much set," he said. "We are all right-handed batters (going by his words, Shreyas Iyer will bat No. 4, at least to start the series). Very happy with the top and middle-order."