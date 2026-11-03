Santner wary of Rohit-Kohli threat, says Indian duo 'still playing very well'

AUCKLAND: Wary of the threat posed by Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner says his bowlers will have to be very disciplined when they attempt to execute surface-specific strategies against the two veterans in the five-match ODI series beginning here on Wednesday.

Rohit and Kohli are now only playing the ODI format and Santner said the two are good for the game.

"They're getting on, but they're still playing very well. We saw it in the last series against the West Indies. I've seen it for a long time. I've seen Rohit in the IPL as well," Santner said at the pre-match press conference.

Santner said the bowling strategy would depend largely on the nature of the surface, with his side needing to be prepared for both seam-friendly conditions and flatter pitches.

"When it's doing a bit, what does it look like? And then when it's flat, what does that look like as well?" he said.

He acknowledged the considerable attention surrounding the two Indian stars.

"I think it draws the crowds. We've had some really good crowds throughout the T20 series, and I expect they'll be the same with Rohit and Virat being here," he said.

Santner said New Zealand had already discussed India's batting line-up within the bowling group, including how to operate against the senior batters in different conditions.