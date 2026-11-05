Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Tamil Nadu crush Chandigarh to pocket bonus point

CHENNAI: Riding on Ajith Ram's career best 7 for 48, Tamil Nadu defeated Chandigarh by an innings and 259 runs on the final day of the Ranji Trophy Elite 'D' group match played at Sector 16 cricket stadium, Chandigarh, on Thursday. They took just less than eight overs (seven overs and five balls to be precise) to take the remaining three wickets and register their third outright win in a row.

Tamil Nadu got seven points (including a bonus) from this outing. With a total of 21 points from four games, Tamil Nadu are placed second in their group with Mumbai occupying the top spot with 27 points.

Resuming from the overnight score of 189 for 7, Chandigarh were all out for 218 with Ajith Ram taking all the three wickets to fall on Thursday. Ajith with a quicker one made Rohit Dhanda edge to G Ajitesh at silly point. Then he foxed Nikhil Sharma with a straighter one to trap the Chandigarh tailender plumb in front. The left-arm spinner castled Jagjit Singh with a peach of a delivery to complete the formality as the Tamil Nadu players and staff in the dressing room went into a celebratory mood.

Ajith with his century and five wicket haul became the fourth player from Tamil Nadu to achieve this unique feat. He joins the likes of AG Ram Singh (against Hyderabad 1935), BC Alva (against Mysore 1950) and S Vasudevan (against Kerala 1978) to bag the unique double.

"It feels great to contribute to Tamil Nadu's victory. It feels amazing to beat a team outright and that too an innings victory. So all of us are happy with this convincing win. I never knew about the record," an elated Ajith told this daily after the match.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul was adjudged the Man of the Match, but the former Tamil Nadu captain chose to share the award with Ajith. "He gave me credit in front of everyone. They awarded him Man of the Match and he shared the recognition with me. It was a great gesture from him as well," said Ajith with a sense of pride.