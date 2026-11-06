At 38, Kohli ageing like fine wine

BENGALURU: There was a time when Virat Kohli used to play international cricket at least once every week. Those days, though, are long behind him. These days, the 38-year-old is a one-format player with the ultimate aim of representing India at the 2027 World Cup.

On the evidence of the last few months, Kohli, who turned 38 on Thursday, could well be the best batter the country takes to South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia next year. He's playing with fresh vigour, a renewed purpose. That has translated to his batting. Just after Covid, when Kohli had endured a prolonged slump, it seemed like the music had died and the light had left the building.

Not anymore; now, there is a light around him. Divinity.

After his jaw-dropping century against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram in September, the former skipper had said this to the host broadcaster. "I got a challenge at this stage of my career to kind of up the ante and, you know, play a gear to higher end," Kohli had said after his 139 off 88. "Yeah, that was exciting for me to work on. Again, it excites you when you have to unlock a new version at this stage of your career, which will eventually help, you know, anything that you play for, be it playing for India or in the IPL (Indian Premier League). It's really helped me a lot to play with a free mind and I think that's what's working for me."

There was a time in his career when Kohli was the format's ultimate run-machine. But he had a very specific way. Manage risk, set his stall out, assess conditions and try to take it as deep as possible before exploding at the back end.

That has changed. The onus is on going from ball one. Just take his last three ODIs, excluding the one at New Chandigarh against West Indies where he was dismissed for zero. In Thiruvananthapuram, he had a four and a six off his first 10 balls. Against the same opponents in Guwahati, he had hit two fours and a six in the first 10 balls. Against New Zealand at Auckland, he had two boundaries. These are all signs that Kohli is continuing to evolve even a format he helped redefine over the last 15 years or so.