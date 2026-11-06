IND vs NZ ODI series: Devon Conway ruled out of remaining matches, Kelly called in

WELLINGTON: Dealing a massive blow to New Zealand in the ongoing ODI series against India, big-hitting batter Devon Conway has been withdrawn from the remaining matches owing to the concussion he sustained during training on Tuesday (November 3, 2026) .

Conway had to be taken to the Accident and Emergency unit of an Auckland medical facility for assessment following the incident prior to the first ODI.

Left-handed batter Nick Kelly, who was named in New Zealand's squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will join the team in Wellington on Friday (November 6, 2026) and replace Conway for the second match of the series on Saturday (November 7, 2026), New Zealand Cricket stated in a press release.

Matt Henry, with whom Conway collided during the fielding incident, has been cleared of concussion and is available for selection.

Auckland Aces batter Dale Phillips has been called up to the New Zealand A squad as a replacement for Kelly for the final four-day match against India A, which also begins on Saturday.

The second ODI between New Zealand and India will be played at Wellington's Sky Stadium. India lead the series 1-0.