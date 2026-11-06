Shami retires from Test cricket, to continue playing white-ball formats

KOLKATA: Out-of-favour India pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a 12-year career in which he claimed 229 wickets from 64 matches.
The 36-year-old, who has been out of the Indian team since the 2025 Champions Trophy, announced his decision through an Instagram post, adding that he would continue to play white-ball cricket.
"I am leaving the white jersey, but never the memories connected to it. When I first wore India's Test jersey, I had only a dream — to do something for my country. After that every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback taught me something," Shami wrote.
"Test cricket is not just a format for me, it is a very special part of my life. Today I am deciding to retire from Test cricket with a heavy heart and unlimited beautiful memories," he added.
Shami made his Test debut against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens on November 6, 2013. He finished with 229 wickets at an average of 27.71, including six five-wicket hauls.
His ability to generate seam and swing with both the new and old ball made him a key component of India's pace attack across conditions.
He claimed 131 wickets in 35 Tests in South Africa, the West Indies and India, averaging under 25.
Some of his most memorable performances came in South Africa. He returned figures of 5/28 in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test during India's 2018 tour to help the visitors secure a consolation victory.
On India's next tour to the African nation, he claimed eight wickets in the opening Test at Centurion.
Shami's last Test appearance came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at the Lord's. Injuries subsequently disrupted his career, but he remained an important part of India's white-ball setup.