Shami retires from Test cricket, to continue playing white-ball formats

KOLKATA: Out-of-favour India pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a 12-year career in which he claimed 229 wickets from 64 matches.

The 36-year-old, who has been out of the Indian team since the 2025 Champions Trophy, announced his decision through an Instagram post, adding that he would continue to play white-ball cricket.

"I am leaving the white jersey, but never the memories connected to it. When I first wore India's Test jersey, I had only a dream — to do something for my country. After that every wicket, every struggle, every injury and every comeback taught me something," Shami wrote.

"Test cricket is not just a format for me, it is a very special part of my life. Today I am deciding to retire from Test cricket with a heavy heart and unlimited beautiful memories," he added.