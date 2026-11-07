India A vs NZ A: Jaiswal hits top form ahead of Test series

LINCOLN: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an intent filled hundred, his second consecutive first-class hundred, steering India A to 227 for two at stumps on day one of the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A here on Saturday.

Jaiswal (102 off 138), whose form became a matter of concern after the first red ball game of the tour, has regained his sublime touch ahead of the two Test series beginning on November 19. Play was called off after rain lashed the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in the 70th over of the day. The pitch had a greenish look to it but the Indian batters had a good time batting on it.

Sai Sudharsan (77 batting off 205) and captain Dhruv Jurel (12 batting off 24) were in the middle when the stumps were drawn. The game has added significance with the presence of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Prasidh Krishna who are the playing the final India A game as part of their preparation for the Test series.