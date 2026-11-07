India vs New Zealand: How Rohit and Kohli's advice helped Brar adapt and register best-figures

That said, the 26-year-old did not have a fairytale start to his career. He is not the typical new ball pacer who can move the ball both ways — though he could do that, it is not the attribute that makes him stand out. In a pool of seamers and swing bowlers, Brar is someone who can run in, hit the deck consistently and make the ball climb on batters. He has done that many times in red ball cricket for both India A and Punjab.

But international cricket, especially white-ball, is a different ball-game. The pitches are not just docile, but extremely batter-friendly. And Brar needed some time to learn on the job and adapt.

It is why, despite him going for more than run-a-ball in eight of the 11 matches, the team management stuck with him. He went for 0/97 against England at Lord's and then gave away 0/96 against West Indies in Guwahati. But the team management did not doubt him. The fact that he is the only pacer to feature in all 11 ODIs India have played since his debut says it all.

While the backing remained the 'X-factor' in his own words, Brar knew he had to do his work too. It helped that he had two modern-day greats — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — and a contemporary superstar Gill to go to. "You have to work a lot during practice. So when I bowled to Virat bhai and Rohit bhai a few days ago, we had a open-net-type match simulation. I was picking their brains on the experience they have in New Zealand, the lengths and lines I should bowl, etc and tried to do that at practice sessions which helped me a lot. Same thing with Shubman. I keep asking him which areas would make it difficult for batters and I tried to do that," Brar explained after his best figures of 4/30 helped India bundle out New Zealand for 134 before winning by 4 runs (DLS method) in the rain-affected second ODI at Wellington.