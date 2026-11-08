Rajput hits ton but Pakistan bowl India out for 208 in U19 Asia Cup

OMAN: Middle-order batter Arjun Rajput hit a counter-attacking century before Pakistan's bowlers produced a clinical performance to dismiss India for a below-par 208 in a Group A match of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

India made a disastrous start to their innings after electing to bat, losing four top-order batters with just 42 runs on the board.

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani, Aryaveer Sehwag (22), VK Vineeth and Yashbardhan Chauhan all departed in quick succession before Rajput took it upon himself to stabilise the innings and push India forward with a counter-attacking 107 off 85 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and five sixes.

Rajput first shared a 44-run partnership with wicketkeeper Anvay Dravid (10), son of Rahul Dravid, and then stitched together 64 runs with Manal Chauhan (11).

In both partnerships, Rajput did the bulk of the scoring with his attacking batting, keeping India in the hunt and helping the team cross the 200-run mark.

Once Rajput departed in the 36th over, with India at 170 for seven, the side lost two more quick wickets in Yashveer Goud and Mohit Ulva to be reduced to 195 for nine.

Towards the end, Kavya Prasad Patel (23) and last man Ishan Sood (2 not out) shared a small but vital partnership to take India to 208 in 46.3 overs.

For Pakistan, right-arm medium pacers Ali Raza (3/37) and Rizwanullah (3/24) did the early damage before slow left-arm orthodox spinner Niqab Shafiq (3/42) joined the attack to further derail India's innings.

Left-arm medium pacer Mohammad Sayam (1/27) also got his name on the scoresheet, claiming the final Indian wicket.

India will now need a terrific bowling effort to restrict Pakistan and win the match.

(With inputs from PTI)