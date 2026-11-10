India A vs NZ A: Hardly any game time for Bumrah and Jadeja

CHENNAI: One of the plans India had in the lead up to the two Test series was having their regulars be a part of the India A tour. While the batters had gotten some good time in the middle, what did not go as per plan was Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja's lack of bowling time.

With the third unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A ending in a draw after the fourth and final day of the match was washed out, Bumrah got to bowl only just six overs. The third day of the match was also washed out on Monday. The overall honours were shared by both teams as all three games ended in draws. India A had scored 464 for 5, riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal's second hundred of the series and half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Verma and Washington Sundar. New Zealand A had ended the second day's play at 36/2.

Bumrah had last played on October 3 during the Asian Games final against Pakistan in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya. He was rested from the white ball leg of the New Zealand tour to keep him fresh for the two-match series starting on November 19 in Wellington.