Lack of continuity in bowling unit due to injuries is frustrating: Jamieson

HAMILTON: New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has rued the hosts' inability to field a consistent bowling unit in the ongoing white-ball series against India, saying it has affected their chances of doing well.

New Zealand lost the T20I series 2-3 and are trailing 0-2 in the ODIs after three games.

Senior pacers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson have been sidelined due to injuries, while Blair Tickner also sustained a hand injury in the last game.

"It's a wee bit of frustration, right? You're trying to always put a similar attack out and you sort of can build that camaraderie and build that cohesion. We haven't had the reps (repetitions) that we'd like. But hopefully over the next couple of weeks we'll sort of all come out here together and get a good run of cricket together," Jamieson was quoted as saying by host broadcasters before the toss ahead of the third ODI which was abandoned due to inclement weather.

In the cold and wet conditions, Jamieson troubled the Indian batters in Wellington with his seam and bounce, picking up three wickets.

"Just trying to manage a little bit of the weather stuff. Trying to get it right on what conditions are going to look like and, just trying to put them (opposition) under a little bit of pressure."

Jamieson is happy that the tracks in this series have offered something for the bowlers, after playing on belters where an economy rate of less than 10 is considered praiseworthy.

"No, I love it. I'm so used to like these wickets that are, you know, if you go under tens, you're having a good day. So it's nice to have a little bit in your favour. You can kind of just try and land on a spot and hope you get a little bit of assistance. So, it's nice to have a little bit more in our favour. And long may that continue."

Jamieson admitted that switching to the Test format after playing so many white-ball games takes some adjustment.

"It takes a while but just trying to trust the work that you've done, trust the process around it and then just ultimately just sort of surrender into the game, into what may or may not happen."

For Jamieson, time away from the game is about working on his body and focusing on the controllables.

"I kind of always felt like my game was in an okay space. It was just trying to get the physical and the body side of it sort of, a bit more under my control. I felt like if I could kind of put some of those steps in place, get a run of cricket under my belt, it was always going to be all right.

"So thankfully I sort of feel like I'm coming out the other side of it now and obviously a big run of Test cricket coming up. So touch wood we survive that."