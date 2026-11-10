Third ODI between India and New Zealand called off due to rain

HAMILTON: Rain played spoilsport as the third ODI between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park here on Tuesday was called off.

India lead the five-match series 2-0 as the two teams head to Tauranga for the final two games, scheduled for November 13 and 15.

India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss for the third time in a row and opted to bowl, fielding an unchanged side from the previous two games.

However, just as the covers were coming off for a 40-overs-a-side contest, the heavens opened up once again.

With at least 70 minutes remaining before the local cut-off time of 7:50 pm for a 20-overs-a-side game, the two umpires decided to call off the match.