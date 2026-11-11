IPL 2027: After Hardik trade, focus on Mumbai Indians & Rohit Sharma

CHENNAI: Three years after a much-hyped 'homecoming' at Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya has finally moved to a new franchise in the Indian Premier League. And this time, to Punjab Kings in what was a direct swap with India pacer Arshdeep Singh. The deal, though has been widely reported in the past few days, was made official by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday.

While there is a lot to dissect on the background of the deal, what it means to MI and PBKS squad composition, how the five-time champs might have the most lethal new-ball combo in Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep and whether Pandya could flourish under skipper Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting.

The biggest question of all, however, remains unanswered so far. Who will lead Mumbai Indians in the 2027 IPL season? And the answer might not be simple despite having multiple India captains in the mix starting from their own former skipper Rohit Sharma. And with good reason. This is not a decision they would rush into. Not after what happened the last time they had a change of guard.

After an incredible run from 2013-2020, where MI won five titles in eight seasons, under Rohit, they have spent the next six years without silverware. The first three trophy-less years since 2020 eventually led to the one-of-a-kind trade with Gujarat Titans that brought Pandya back to MI. The all-rounder left MI for GT before 2022 and was named captain of the new franchise based out of Ahmedabad. He led them to the title in the first year and followed it up with another final show before returning to MI in an all-cash trade.

The move — and the way it was handled with Rohit removed as captain at a time he was still India's all-format skipper who had led the country to the ODI World Cup final — did not go down well with the fans, and to an extent even created a tension within the dressing room which also includes senior stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Bumrah. Pandya was booed by the fans at Wankhede, there were murmurs of Rohit leaving the franchise before the mega auction and growing tension among the senior stars.