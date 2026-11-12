Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tushar keen to give Tamil Nadu good starts

CHENNAI: Stylish left-handed batter Tushar Raheja will be key to Tamil Nadu fortunes in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament this season as they take on Railways in their first match at Indore on Saturday. The 25-year-old is confident of a good show and this confidence stems from the fact that he had an outstanding TNPL season where he amassed 422 runs from just eight matches with a century and three fifties. He averaged 70.35 and had an amazing strike rate of 190.09.
"The preparations have been good and we are sure that we will do well in the SMAT tournament. We have been practicing well and the team is gelling well as a unit for the format. In fact, we had a month-long training camp for the probable players, followed by a few days of training with the full team as well. So we are well prepared," Tushar told this daily.
Known to play an attacking brand of cricket, the youngster has been working on his batting, keeping the format in mind. "My job is to give a good start at the top of the order. I am enjoying it. So I have been practicing aerial shots and power hitting both against fast bowlers and spinners. I am also working on my footwork to be more flexible for the format," revealed Tushar.
Amit Sathvik is likely to be the other opener with Tushar. With B Sai Sudharsan on national duty, Amit could get an opportunity and make best use of it. "Amit is a very good batter. We have played together for the state for the last three or four years and it is a pleasure batting with him. We compliment each other. Both of us understand each other's game. We communicate that to each other, and we have good chemistry. We understand which bowler each of us can target more effectively. We hope to continue in the same vein this season," insisted Tushar.
In T20s, powerplay batting has a bearing on the match and Tushar is very much aware of it. "I think that's where most teams need to capitalize, and that's exactly what we're trying to do. It mostly sets the tone for the rest of the game. The team that wins the powerplay often wins the match, so we're trying to make the most of those overs. It mostly sets the tone for the rest of the game," said Tushar.
The SMAT trophy this year will be the first white-ball assignment for Tamil Nadu coach Yo Mahesh. Tushar reckons that Yo Mahesh brings in a lot of energy and calmness to the dressing room. "Yo Mahesh is great as a coach. He brings tremendous energy to the team and creates a very positive atmosphere. So, I'm looking forward to working with him as well," said Tushar. "He (Yo Mahesh) wants me to make the most of the powerplay while also trying to stay at the crease and carry my bat until the 12th or 13th over. It's not just about the powerplay. He wants me to bat as deep into the innings as possible. And that's about it," he added.
Sai Kishore too is known for his energy and habit of encouraging youngsters. |Sai Kishore too has been great as a captain. I've been playing under him for the last three or four years. So, he knows me well, and I know him well too. He's always there to support the players and gives everyone very positive energy," signed off Tushar.