Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Tushar keen to give Tamil Nadu good starts

Amit Sathvik is likely to be the other opener with Tushar. With B Sai Sudharsan on national duty, Amit could get an opportunity and make best use of it. "Amit is a very good batter. We have played together for the state for the last three or four years and it is a pleasure batting with him. We compliment each other. Both of us understand each other's game. We communicate that to each other, and we have good chemistry. We understand which bowler each of us can target more effectively. We hope to continue in the same vein this season," insisted Tushar.

In T20s, powerplay batting has a bearing on the match and Tushar is very much aware of it. "I think that's where most teams need to capitalize, and that's exactly what we're trying to do. It mostly sets the tone for the rest of the game. The team that wins the powerplay often wins the match, so we're trying to make the most of those overs. It mostly sets the tone for the rest of the game," said Tushar.

The SMAT trophy this year will be the first white-ball assignment for Tamil Nadu coach Yo Mahesh. Tushar reckons that Yo Mahesh brings in a lot of energy and calmness to the dressing room. "Yo Mahesh is great as a coach. He brings tremendous energy to the team and creates a very positive atmosphere. So, I'm looking forward to working with him as well," said Tushar. "He (Yo Mahesh) wants me to make the most of the powerplay while also trying to stay at the crease and carry my bat until the 12th or 13th over. It's not just about the powerplay. He wants me to bat as deep into the innings as possible. And that's about it," he added.

Sai Kishore too is known for his energy and habit of encouraging youngsters. |Sai Kishore too has been great as a captain. I've been playing under him for the last three or four years. So, he knows me well, and I know him well too. He's always there to support the players and gives everyone very positive energy," signed off Tushar.