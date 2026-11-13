Pat Cummins describes Khawaja's Sandpapergate claim as 'utter nonsense'

SYDNEY: Australia captain Pat Cummins has described as "utter nonsense" the allegation from ex-teammate Usman Khawaja that he knew about using sandpaper to tamper with a ball in a 2018 cheating scandal that rocked cricket.

Cummins held an extraordinary news conference Friday to address the claims in Khawaja's autobiography, published this week, hours ahead Australia's home-season opening one-day international against England in Perth.

Khawaja has said he published his account that the whole team knew of the plot in a bid to support the three players who received unprecedented and lengthy bans from Cricket Australia arising from the so-called Sandpapergate scandal.

He's had public support from one them — his longtime friend and fellow top-order batter David Warner, who posted on social media that the Cricket Australia investigation at the time was rushed and botched.

Cummins, who was part of bowling attack in that test at Cape Town against South Africa, rejected that and accused Khawaja of being "casual" and "flippant" with his claims.

"When he says we all knew, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out in the field, he's 100% wrong," Cummins told a packed news conference in Sydney. "I've said that consistently for the last eight years. I did not know that was happening.

"But I think Usman actually says things that are actually far more serious than that. He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper.

"That's complete and utter nonsense."

Cummins opened the news conference by saying he was prepared to answer questions all day if required, because he didn't want the topic to be dredged up again every time a book was published or another claim made.