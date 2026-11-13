Will Young's century leads New Zealand to 333 in the 4th ODI against India

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: India dropped Will Young twice on 5 and paid a heavy price as he made a career-best 125 to lead New Zealand to 333 Friday as it batted first in the fourth one-day cricket international New Zealand at Bay Oval.

Young was dropped by Rohit Sharma at first slip off Auqib Nabi in the second over of New Zealand's innings and by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan next ball before going on to make his fifth ODI century, his first against India, from 88 balls.

The right-hander might have been low on confidence after making 6 and 9 in the first two matches of the series and after a recent run of low scores in ODIs in New Zealand.

His footwork was uncertain early and he was beaten outside off stump but when he settled he played down the ground with authority and his century included 11 fours and three sixes. He began cautiously and was the minor partner in a stand of 85 for the first wicket with Tim Seifert, contributing 22 to the partnership while Siefert made 58 from 48 balls.

Young saw New Zealand lose Seifert and newcomers Nick Young (4) and Dean Foxcroft (8) in quick succession, then reestablished New Zealand's command in a partnership of 90 with Finn Allen for the fourth wicket. Allen made 41 from 30 balls in a stand that spanned the 20th to the 30th overs.

New Zealand was 214-3 after 30 overs, set to challenge the record for the highest ODI innings at the Bay Oval of 371. But Allen was brilliantly caught by Rohit Sharma at short cover and Young's innings ended when he holed out to sub fielder Kumar Kushagra in the 37th over.