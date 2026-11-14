IND vs NZ: Wounded India eye redemption against seamers

Indian batters would be determined to put up a much-improved performance against the seaming ball with the series at stake in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand on Sunday.

India currently lead the series 2-1 despite their second-heaviest loss in ODIs here on Friday as Matt Henry effectively sealed the game for his team with three wickets in his opening over.

The batters look to get better on pace-friendly surfaces as they expect similar conditions in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, who had a forgettable captaincy debut, are yet to make an impact in the five-match series.

While Henry squared Rohit up with a beauty, Iyer was caught in the crease against a sharp incoming delivery.

For one format players like Rohit and Virat Kohli, the game is the final opportunity to enthrall the crowd on what is probably their last tour of New Zealand. Kohli too was clueless to Henry's magic on Friday night.

The team's collapse at 89 all out in 26.4 overs while chasing 334 did not go down well with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"These are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup. The bigger concern is not the runs. It's how quickly we got bundled out, around 26 or 27 overs. That is something which is always a concern," said Gambhir.