India clinch U-19 Asia Cup with thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan

India pulled off a sensational one-wicket victory over Pakistan in a last-ball thriller to reclaim the Under-19 Asia Cup title here on Saturday, with Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan producing a remarkable late-order rescue act.

Chasing a daunting 338, India were in deep trouble at 252 for eight in the 42nd over. But Manal (47 off 32 balls) and Mohit (49 not out off 26 balls) turned the game around with a crucial 57-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

Manal's dismissal at 302 left India needing another 36 runs with just one wicket in hand. However, Mohit found an able ally in No. 11 C Venkata (11 not out off eight balls) as the duo kept India's hopes alive.

Needing eight runs from the final over, India eventually required three off the last ball. Mohit rose to the occasion, smashing leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain for a boundary wide of long-off to seal an extraordinary victory. India finished at 339 for nine.

Earlier, skipper Lakshya Raichandani (80) and Aaryavir Sehwag (58) gave India a solid start, putting together 95 runs for the opening wicket. However, Sehwag's dismissal, followed by the quick departures of Raichandani and Anvay Dravid, left India struggling before the lower order staged a remarkable comeback.

Put in to bat, Pakistan posted a formidable 337 for nine, riding on opener Usman Khan's 107 and Abdul Qadir's explosive 80.

Usman and Hayam Khan put on 62 runs for the opening wicket in just 8.1 overs before the former combined with Qadir for a 135-run stand for the second wicket in 18 overs.

Usman brought up his century in 106 balls, while Qadir struck a brisk 80 off just 54 deliveries, reaching his maiden Youth ODI half-century in 39 balls. He also took on spinners Manal and Yashbardhdan Chauhan, hitting them for consecutive sixes.

Qadir's innings ended when his lofted drive off Arjun Rajput was caught by VK Vineeth at cover. Usman soon followed, edging a wild slash off pacer Kavya Patel (4/68) to Rajput at mid-off.

Pakistan were well placed at 240 for three after 36 overs, with skipper Farhan Yousaf adding a 63-ball 60 to push the total past 300.

Kavya and Venkata (3/40) struck late to pick up wickets, but Pakistan had already built a challenging total. India, however, produced a stunning finish to snatch the title in the final ball of the match.

(With input from PTI)