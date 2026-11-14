U19 Asia Cup final: Usman Khan's hundred lifts Pakistan to 337 for 9 against India

OMAN: Opener Usman Khan struck a composed 107, guiding defending champions Pakistan to a strong 337 for nine against India in the Under-19 Asia Cup final here on Saturday.

Usman first stitched a quick 62-run alliance with his opening partner Hayam Khan in just 8.1 overs.

But that was just an appetiser as Usman, who reached his hundred in 106 balls, and one-down batter Abdul Qadir (80) milked 135 runs in a mere 18 overs as Pakistan got a serious middle-order move-on.

Qadir was the lead partner, making 80 in just 54 balls, and reached his maiden Youth ODI fifty in 39 balls.

He carted left-arm spinner Manal Chauhan and off-spinner Yashbardhdan Chauhan for two sixes in a row.

But Qadir's aggression eventually ended his stay as an uppish drive off Arjun Rajput ended in the hands of VK Vineeth at covers.

Usman too did not last long as a rather wild slash off pacer Kavya Patel (4/68) was snaffled by Rajput at mid-off.

At 240 for three in 36 overs, Pakistan had a fine platform to move further away from India.

Skipper Farhan Yousaf made a 63-ball 60 to help Pakistan go past 300.

Pacers Kavya and C Venkata (3/40) picked up some late wickets but by then Pakistan had already reached a big score.

Brief Score: Pakistan U19: 337/9 (Usman Khan 107, Abdul Qadir 80, Farhan Yousaf 60; Kavya Patel 4/68, C Venkata 3/40) vs India U19.