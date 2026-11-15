5th ODI: Batters falter again as New Zealand bowl out India for 209

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: India suffered their second successive batting meltdown as New Zealand bundled out the visitors for a vastly inadequate 209 in the series-deciding fifth and final ODI here on Sunday.

India enjoy a 2-1 lead in the series but New Zealand are all set to level that scoreline after their bowlers maintained exemplary lines to trouble the batters.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side was expected to give a better account of themselves after getting bowled out for 89 in the fourth ODI at this venue a couple of days back.

A fruitful opening stand was a non-negotiable for it but Matthew Fisher dashed those hopes, getting rid of Rohit Sharma early.

Rohit’s lean run in this series continued as his half-hearted chip off Fisher ended in the hands of Dean Foxcroft at short mid-wicket.

Virat Kohli too departed soon but was tad unlucky to see his cut off a wide delivery from Fisher getting nabbed by a diving stumper Tim Seifert.

Ruturaj Gaikwad too did not last long. Gaikwad tried to drive Jacob Duffy but the ball seamed back to take an inner edge en route to Seifert’s big gloves.