Banton century powers England to 355 in second Australia ODI

ADELAIDE: Tom Banton scored a superb century to help England reach 355-6 at the end of their 50 overs in the second one-day international against Australia in Adelaide on Sunday.

Two days after being bundled out for just 131 in Perth, the visitors needed to hit back in Adelaide and did so emphatically with their highest ODI total in Australia.

Banton led the way with his second ODI century but he was well supported by Joe Root (62), Jordan Cox (67) and Will Jacks (54 not out).

He smashed his 121 off just 99 balls with 12 fours and four sixes as he toyed with an Australian bowling attack missing first ODI hero Mahli Beardman.

After Australia captain Mitch Marsh won the toss and sent England in, the visitors lost Ben Duckett with only 19 on the board.

But with conditions far more friendly than in Perth, the English batsmen posted an imposing total.

Banton and Root batted beautifully, their 137-run partnership an England record for the second wicket in Australia.

After Root misjudged a ball from spinner Cooper Connolly and got a top edge to cover, they lost captain Harry Brook for only five.

However, Cox and Jacks kept the momentum going and then Gus Atkinson hit two consecutive sixes in a final over from Jack Edwards that was plundered for 18 runs.