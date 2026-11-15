India to host 2029 Champions Trophy as ICC unveils global events till 2035

CHENNAI: As the International Cricket Council revealed the calendar for the men's global events till 2035, it was confirmed that India would host the 2029 Champions Trophy from October 9-28. Apart from that, they will also co-host the 2031 ODI World Cup along with Bangladesh.

The one thing that seems clear at this point is that the ICC has earmarked October-November as the designated window for the 50-over events till 2035. In 2023, India hosted in the same window and the 2027 edition will happen during the same time as well. The same pattern would follow in 2031 and 2035 though the hosts for the latter is yet to be confirmed. The 2029 and 2031 Champions Trophy will also happen in the same window.

Meanwhile, England will remain the designated host for the World Test Championship finals till 2031 after which it remains to be seen what happens.