India to host 2029 Champions Trophy as ICC unveils global events till 2035

CHENNAI: As the International Cricket Council revealed the calendar for the men's global events till 2035, it was confirmed that India would host the 2029 Champions Trophy from October 9-28. Apart from that, they will also co-host the 2031 ODI World Cup along with Bangladesh.
The one thing that seems clear at this point is that the ICC has earmarked October-November as the designated window for the 50-over events till 2035. In 2023, India hosted in the same window and the 2027 edition will happen during the same time as well. The same pattern would follow in 2031 and 2035 though the hosts for the latter is yet to be confirmed. The 2029 and 2031 Champions Trophy will also happen in the same window.
Meanwhile, England will remain the designated host for the World Test Championship finals till 2031 after which it remains to be seen what happens.
As far as the T20 World Cups are concerned, the 2028 edition will follow the same period as 2022 and would be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from October 12-November 12. The 2030 edition will be played from July 4 to August 4 in England, Ireland and Scotland. The 2034 edition is set to happen in a similar window (July 6 to August 6) but the hosts are yet to be confirmed. In between, the 2032 edition will be organised from October 14 to November 14.
Meanwhile, the qualifying event for the LA 2028 Olympics is set to be held in Bangladesh from February 5-13. It will feature eight teams spread across two groups of four. Each team will play the other side in the group once before the table-toppers reach the final. The winners would secure the remaining one berth available at the Olympics. Top-ranked eligible teams from each of the four continents (Asia, Europe, Africa and Oceania) as of December 31, 2026 will join hosts USA.
Meanwhile, the Women’s Qualifier, which will run from 26 February to 5 March 2028, will be held in the USA. India, Australia, South Africa, Great Britain have qualified from their respective continents so far. Unlike men, hosts USA will qualify if they remain in top-15 ranked teams by a specified deadline.