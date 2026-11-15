Rising Stars Asia Cup: Ghazanfar eyes good returns for Afghanistan 'A'

CHENNAI: AT just 18 years old, Afghanistan tweaker Allah Ghazanfar made heads turn. In Afghanistan 'A's road to the 2024 edition of the Asia Cup Rising Stars (formerly known as Emerging Asia Cup), he picked up the player of the match award in the final with figures of 2/14. Then, in just his sixth ODI for Afghanistan later that year, he scalped six wickets against Bangladesh. Since then, Ghazanfar has been on a learning curve, with injuries and below-par performances.

Reflecting on the last two and a half years as a bowler, Ghazanfar was thankful for the experiences. "When I started in 2024, I had a goal in my heart — to represent the Afghanistan team. And now, I have played across formats, and have played in different T20 leagues across the world," he told this daily in an interview facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

During his rise as a spinner, lucrative IPL contracts came his way. His first stint was with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 as a replacement to his compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was injured then. The following year, the tweaker was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 4.8 crore after a bidding war. However, he did not make an appearance then due to an injury. He was retained this season and finally got the opportunity to play. He took 15 wickets in 11 matches in IPL 2026. "A cricketer's life revolves more on how they can improve themselves in the next match. I learnt from it and I kept improving. After performances in the Emerging Asia Cup 2024 and that ODI against Bangladesh, interest from IPL teams followed. But the mindset to improve remained, despite tough outings in the IPL," he said.