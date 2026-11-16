India vs New Zealand: Returning Rachin look to hit the ground running

CHENNAI: In his five years as Test cricketer, Rachin Ravindra has more than just a lineal connection with India. His family roots apart, Rachin made his Test debut in Kanpur, India in 2021. He came back and announced his arrival in white-ball at the ODI World Cup in 2023. The year after, he was a part of the Black Caps side that completed a historic clean sweep in the three-match Test series.
Now, having missed the white-ball leg of the tour, the all-rounder — who is recovering from a freak shoulder injury he suffered during a promotional shoot in the lead-up to the T20I series against India — is set to lead the New Zealand batting line-up in their first Test series since Kane Williamson's retirement.
The 26-year-old called himself "battle-hardened" as he is preparing for the series against India. "When you're younger and get an opportunity that you didn't think you would have, everything seems quite new. I remember pinching myself when I was playing against Virat (Kohli) for the first time, or pinching myself when I was facing (Pat) Cummins for the first time, playing England, all these different things. Now, you're a little bit battle-hardened. You've played these guys all the time. You're mates with them, you talk cricket with them, which I think is really cool," Rachin reflected in an interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network.
"I can look back at the India Test series, the England Test series just gone by, this T20 World Cup final, Champions Trophy final... Unfortunately, we're always coming second these days, but there are plenty of moments I could cast my mind back to. It's hard to always remember the moments you have on the field or the helmet raising or the bat lifting — it's more the teammates you spend it with and the memories you make with it," he added.
Rachin acknowledged that the team would take confidence from the Test series win in India from 2024. Having handled the challenges of playing in India, he felt that the familiar conditions in their own backyard could come in handy. However, things would not be easy either. He reiterated that shot selection and decision-making would be key in New Zealand.
"It is bouncy. It nips around a little bit. You have probably got to be a little bit tighter on your technique and understand what balls you can leave and what balls you can defend. That again is something we are still learning and we'll always make mistakes, but I think it's important. For me, the ODI game and Test game is relatively similar in the way I play anyways; probably obviously leave and defend a few more balls, but it gives me a good base to call upon," Rachin explained.
Apart from adapting to the conditions, Rachin will also be looking to shrug off the injury and get some time in the middle. He knows injuries are a part of the game and he has to take the time to come back from it. With the kind of cramped schedule he, and the rest has had, Rachin believes it is a blessing in disguise this time.
"I was scheduled to have a lengthy layoff after I got back from The Hundred in England. That was always going to be the case. This injury has probably put me out a little bit longer. I would like to think I would come in feeling a little bit more refreshed, hopefully.
"It has been a really busy three years for me. Sometimes, it's a blessing in disguise so I can really work on a few things I want to and reset a little mentally and spend some time at home. But I know it's going to be a challenge. They are obviously a quality attack. It's not going to be easy coming back and playing a high-intensity game against India with a big crowd and a billion people watching just like that. I'll be training as hard as I can to make sure I'm ready," he signed off.
India tour of New Zealand Live on Sony Sports Network