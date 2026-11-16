India vs New Zealand: Returning Rachin look to hit the ground running

"I can look back at the India Test series, the England Test series just gone by, this T20 World Cup final, Champions Trophy final... Unfortunately, we're always coming second these days, but there are plenty of moments I could cast my mind back to. It's hard to always remember the moments you have on the field or the helmet raising or the bat lifting — it's more the teammates you spend it with and the memories you make with it," he added.

Rachin acknowledged that the team would take confidence from the Test series win in India from 2024. Having handled the challenges of playing in India, he felt that the familiar conditions in their own backyard could come in handy. However, things would not be easy either. He reiterated that shot selection and decision-making would be key in New Zealand.

"It is bouncy. It nips around a little bit. You have probably got to be a little bit tighter on your technique and understand what balls you can leave and what balls you can defend. That again is something we are still learning and we'll always make mistakes, but I think it's important. For me, the ODI game and Test game is relatively similar in the way I play anyways; probably obviously leave and defend a few more balls, but it gives me a good base to call upon," Rachin explained.

Apart from adapting to the conditions, Rachin will also be looking to shrug off the injury and get some time in the middle. He knows injuries are a part of the game and he has to take the time to come back from it. With the kind of cramped schedule he, and the rest has had, Rachin believes it is a blessing in disguise this time.