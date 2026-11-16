NZ coach Rob Walter expects typical conditions at Basin Reserve for India Test

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expects the conditions at Basin Reserve, the venue for the Test series opener against India, to be typical of that ground despite being mindful of the pace-heavy opposition attack. The Test series begins here on November 19.

Expecting the conditions to be seam friendly, India have added pacer Gurnoor Brar to the squad for the two-Test series at the expense of spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The other pacers in the India squad are Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

The conditions in the preceding ODI series were challenging for the batters with India prevailing over the Blackcaps 3-1.

Walter said the focus is on New Zealand's preparation and not on who thw opponent fields. He also acknowledged India's strength and the outstanding performances of the fast bowlers but dismissed as nothing new that New Zealand batters have not faced in the past.

"If we play our best cricket, it gives us the best chance. And if we don't do that, then that's on us," Walter told reporters.

Considering India's fast-bowling resources, preparing green tops could also backfire for New Zealand but Walter said his team would play to its strengths in home conditions.

Asked if spinners could come into play later in the game, Walter did not sound bullish on that prospect.

"I'm not sure where you heard the murmurs from (on pitch favouring spinners), but it's the first I've heard of it. So thank you for that," said Walter drawing a laugh.

"No, to be honest, there's no distinct directive. I think that Basin (Reserve) as I said, has been fairly consistent in terms of what it's produced over a period of time.

He said there's no distinct directive and Basin (Reserve) has been fairly consistent in terms of what it's produced over a period of time.

"And so we wouldn't really ask for anything different. There is weather and all those sort of things that potentially play into how the pitch progresses over five days. Turning into a rank turner, I think that's unlikely, but who knows?"

Walter expects a fair balance between bat and ball over the course of the two games and does not expect anything different. The second Test will be played in Christchurch.

He said the heat, the rain and the wind will have an impact on the conditions in the days leading up to the test on day one and conditions in New Zealand are no secret.

(With inputs from PTI)