NEW DELHI: A look at the highlights of former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Indian Premier League career after he was appointed mentor of the franchise on Tuesday.

* CSK bought Dhoni at the inaugural IPL auction in 2008 and named him captain from the first season. He remained the face of the franchise for nearly two decades.

* Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles -- in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023 -- the joint-most by any captain, along with Rohit Sharma.

* He became the first captain to defend the IPL title when CSK won back-to-back crowns in 2010 and 2011. He also led them to Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

* As captain, Dhoni took CSK to 10 IPL finals and into the playoffs in 12 editions, making them the most consistent team in the league.

* During CSK's two-year suspension in 2016 and 2017, Dhoni played for Pune, the only other IPL team he represented. He captained Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and played under Steve Smith for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, when the side lost the final to Mumbai Indians by one run.

* He had one of his finest season with the bat in 2018, CSK's comeback year, scoring 455 runs at an average of 75.83 and a strike rate of 150.66 as the side dubbed "Dad's Army" won a third title.

* His highest IPL score of 84 not out came in 2019, a season in which he averaged 83.20. He never scored an IPL hundred but struck 24 fifties.

* Dhoni handed the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, but took it back midway through the season after a poor start.

* He won his fifth title in 2023, when CSK beat Gujarat Titans in a rain-hit final.

* In 2023, he became the first player to appear in 250 IPL matches.

* He stepped down as captain on the eve of IPL 2024, handing over the reigns to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

* Batting only at the death after a knee surgery, Dhoni scored 161 runs off 73 balls in IPL 2024 at a strike rate of 220.54, the highest of any season in his career, with 14 fours and 13 sixes. He also went past 250 IPL sixes that season.

* Dhoni took over the captaincy again in 2025 after Gaikwad was ruled out with an injury, but CSK finished at the bottom of the table for the first time.

* Calf and thumb injuries kept him out of the entire 2026 season, the first IPL edition in which he did not play a match. He took a lap of honour with the team after CSK's last home game at Chepauk on May 18.

* Dhoni ends his IPL career with 5,439 runs from 278 matches at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. He also holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the league.

* He will serve as CSK's team mentor from the 2027 season.