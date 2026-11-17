India captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday said the team will "for sure" play four fast bowlers in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand on November 19 (Thursday) at Basin Reserve. He dismissed any concerns about wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's form and fitness.
"We will be playing four fast bowlers for sure," Gill declared ahead of the two-match series beginning .
Referring to the superb performance by a young pace attack in the recent ODI series, which India won 3-1, he said "all our fast bowlers have done well and it is a good headache to have."
The attack will be bolstered by the return of senior pro Jasprit Bumrah. From the white-ball squad, the impressive Gurnoor Brar has been retained at the expense of spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
"We want four fast bowlers but don't know which ones (will play). From day three, we have seen that the pitch gets flat and we need someone who can hit the deck," Gill said.
Speaking on Rishabh Pant's fitness, Gill said "There is no dilemma on Rishabh Pant. He has played 50 Tests, he has scored across the globe. He is a wicket-keeper who has a hundred in Australia."
Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna are expected to be part of the pace combination, while Anshul Kamboj has attracted considerable attention from head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel during the team's preparations.
Gill indicated that the team management is also looking at Akash and Kamboj as potential lower-order contributors, with the possibility of playing seven specialist batters and relying on the two pacers at No. 8 and No. 9.
"We plan to play with seven proper batters and eight and nine, we need to check. Akash and Anshul both can bat. Nitish (Kumar Reddy) too can bat," he said.
Gill explained the rationale behind having a hit-the-deck bowler, and pointed out how New Zealand conditions can make the job difficult for fast bowlers, particularly once the Kookaburra ball gets older and loses its potency.
The two tall Indian pacers who fit into that particular description are Prasidh and Brar, although the latter's inclusion in the final XI remains uncertain.
Gill also spoke about the challenges posed by the strong winds in Wellington, which can take a considerable toll on fast bowlers and said the team has to be aware of the combinations they need to be playing.
The Indian captain believes that a Test match in New Zealand needs to be approached in two distinct phases, with the conditions and nature of the pitch changing considerably as the game progresses.
India have also prioritised the two-match Test series in their preparations, pulling players out of the ODI assignments to give them adequate time to acclimatise and prepare for the longer format.
"If we win these two Tests, there is a very good chance of playing the WTC final. Hence, we pulled out all players from ODIs to give them the best chance of preparation," Gill said.
India's immediate objective will be to negotiate the early movement on offer before making the most of what are traditionally flatter surfaces as the match progresses.