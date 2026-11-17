India captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday said the team will "for sure" play four fast bowlers in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand on November 19 (Thursday) at Basin Reserve. He dismissed any concerns about wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's form and fitness.

"We will be playing four fast bowlers for sure," Gill declared ahead of the two-match series beginning .

Referring to the superb performance by a young pace attack in the recent ODI series, which India won 3-1, he said "all our fast bowlers have done well and it is a good headache to have."

The attack will be bolstered by the return of senior pro Jasprit Bumrah. From the white-ball squad, the impressive Gurnoor Brar has been retained at the expense of spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"We want four fast bowlers but don't know which ones (will play). From day three, we have seen that the pitch gets flat and we need someone who can hit the deck," Gill said.

Speaking on Rishabh Pant's fitness, Gill said "There is no dilemma on Rishabh Pant. He has played 50 Tests, he has scored across the globe. He is a wicket-keeper who has a hundred in Australia."

Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna are expected to be part of the pace combination, while Anshul Kamboj has attracted considerable attention from head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel during the team's preparations.

Gill indicated that the team management is also looking at Akash and Kamboj as potential lower-order contributors, with the possibility of playing seven specialist batters and relying on the two pacers at No. 8 and No. 9.