LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Australian Shane Deitz as the new head coach of the women's national team.

Deitz, a former Australian first-class cricketer, recently resigned as head coach of the West Indies women's team. He will join the Pakistan squad for the forthcoming bilateral series against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

"I am very honoured to become the Head Coach of the Pakistan women's team," Deitz said in a PCB statement.

Deitz is the third foreigner to be appointed as the women's team head coach, after David Hemp and Mark Coles.

The Pakistan women's team has not had a head coach since last year after former Test batter Muhammad Wasim was sacked, following the ICC Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Former Test pacer Wahab Riaz has been working as the mentor of the women's team.

Deitz brings extensive international coaching experience. Under his guidance, West Indies reached the semi-finals of consecutive women's T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026.

The 51-year-old Australian has previously held coaching roles with the Bangladesh and Netherlands women's teams. He also served as a high-performance coach with Cricket Wellington in New Zealand from 2008 to 2013.

Deitz said his aim is to give the supporters something to cheer about when Pakistan hosts the T20 World Cup in 2028.

"To be competitive at the World Cup, we have a lot of work to do and we all must develop as players and staff to produce world class performances," he said in the PCB statement.

Captain Fatima Sana recently called on Pakistani cricket fans to support the women's team in the same way they do for the men's side to encourage more girls to take up the sport.