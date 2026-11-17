Bihar-born. Uttarakhand-bred. Jharkhand-based. A Chennai legend.
This city of seven million has never had any problems hugging the people who gravitate towards it. “Vandharai,” as one popular Tamil proverb goes, “vazhavaikkum Chennai.” It isn’t just a proverb; it reflects the city’s soul. You show respect to the city, and the city will nurture and take care of you with positive energy.
For two months of the year, more or less every year since the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni was the soul. A weather vane. If Dhoni had a good April or May, Chennai was having a good April or May. For so long, this cricket-loving, film-crazy state had multiple people to support (or dislike). Kamal Hassan or Rajinikanth; Ilaiyaraaja or AR Rahman; Vijay or Ajith; M Karunanidhi or J Jayalalithaa. This kind of dichotomy is even apparent in mangoes – Malgoa or Sendura.
But for nearly 20 years, the fandom reserved for Dhoni had existed on a higher plane. MK Stalin, the state’s former Chief Minister, had once described the state’s love for Dhoni like this. “You may be from Jharkhand, but we, the people of Tamil Nadu, love you as one among one,” he had said in a public meeting in 2021. “If Tamilians are known for being hardcore (pacha Tamizhan), then Dhoni is a Manja Thamizhan (loosely translated as a Tamil draped in yellow).”
An 83-word announcement on Tuesday afternoon officially signalled the end of one of the greatest cricketing careers. “A once-in-a-lifetime player,” the official announcement noted. “Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of the Chennai Super Kings. Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning.”
While MS, the cricketer, perhaps overstayed his welcome – the world will never know if he was asked to stay back to help one of the league’s most successful franchises through a much-needed transition phase post that last-ball win in 2023 – MS and CSK, for such a long time, were inseparable. Joined at the hip.
When the management signed him in 2008, Chennai’s discerning public had already known they were on to a winner. A captain who had led a young, inexperienced team to a World T20 title the year before was going to play for them. Surely they didn’t need any ‘icon’ players. The fans were sold even before the first ball was bowled, and what they saw in that inaugural season solidified that belief in cement. Here was a captain who married gut instinct with the kind of calculation that wouldn’t be out of place in business meetings. Unheralded cricketers became overnight superstars. Inconsistent bowlers strangled famed batters at least once every week. And the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the city’s biggest sporting cathedral, had become the sanctum sanctorum for the hoi polloi.
Remember that scene in Ghilli (Tamil movie), where a spectator rues that Velu (the state’s current Chief Minister, Vijay) was missing from his kabaddi team? If you had watched a CSK game in Chennai, you would have come across multiple such moments in real life.
Over the last few years, this had ventured into toxic territory, but for the majority of his time in yellow, it was a yellove story.
True. Organic.
10 finals. Five titles. Countless maximums. 1000s of runs. Innumerable heists. Memories to last a lifetime. Infinite muggings of the opposition after a random 11.00 PM on a summer night. All of these are reasons behind the kind of fandom Dhoni still enjoys on the streets of Chennai; be it in the IT corridor of OMR or in Chepauk, where the Stadium is located or in MRC Nagar, where houses overlook the Bay of Bengal. But the act that lifted Dhoni in the minds of the people was his PDA after CSK had returned following a two-year ban. He was wearing a CSK jersey with the words ‘THALA’ inscribed on the back.
In 2008, it was love at first sight. After a decade, both the player and the club were falling in love all over again. Love, at the very basic level, is about a continued reminder. This was Dhoni’s way of reminding. The greats seldom manage to exit on time. At some level, what’s an ideal time to exit? You leave immediately after winning something? You leave at your lowest? You leave after a solid but unspectacular streak of results? You leave when people say, ‘Why now’? You leave when people are tired of your mere presence?
Hindsight, though, is a wonderful thing. If Dhoni wanted to leave, he could have announced it on the night of CSK’s greatest triumph: a rain-sodden Ahmedabad night in the summer of 2023 when they needed 10 from two balls. Dhoni loved taking the game deep. But on this night of nights, his side had taken the game so deep they won it at 1.30 AM on Tuesday, even though the final was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday night.
If 2023 was Dhoni in excelsis, the last three years have been a Dhoni in limbo. Neither here nor there. Neither fully out nor fully in. That was why CSK games had been reduced to tracking what he was up to. Did he have an extra layer of tape on his knee? Was his thumb swollen? Was he going to play? Was the management refusing to accept that Dhoni’s time had come to an end? Would Dhoni even be at the Stadium? Were the match-going fans being taken for a ride?
Now that there’s some much-needed clarity, it’s why the 2027 IPL season, from a CSK perspective, brings with it some fresh air. There’s going to be a new coach (Stephen Fleming has made the move for Zaheer Khan). Dhoni is going to be next to Khan. Some other support staff have also made their way. This is an opportunity for Khan, Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and the leadership group to build another team.
In simple terms, picture this. They have taken a hammer to a hurriedly constructed Jenga that was already falling in slow motion. Now, Dhoni & Co. can build it again. Block by block. Brick by brick. In the streets of Tamil Nadu, you know what they call this person who leads from the front? Thala.