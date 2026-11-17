Remember that scene in Ghilli (Tamil movie), where a spectator rues that Velu (the state’s current Chief Minister, Vijay) was missing from his kabaddi team? If you had watched a CSK game in Chennai, you would have come across multiple such moments in real life.

Over the last few years, this had ventured into toxic territory, but for the majority of his time in yellow, it was a yellove story.

True. Organic.

10 finals. Five titles. Countless maximums. 1000s of runs. Innumerable heists. Memories to last a lifetime. Infinite muggings of the opposition after a random 11.00 PM on a summer night. All of these are reasons behind the kind of fandom Dhoni still enjoys on the streets of Chennai; be it in the IT corridor of OMR or in Chepauk, where the Stadium is located or in MRC Nagar, where houses overlook the Bay of Bengal. But the act that lifted Dhoni in the minds of the people was his PDA after CSK had returned following a two-year ban. He was wearing a CSK jersey with the words ‘THALA’ inscribed on the back.

In 2008, it was love at first sight. After a decade, both the player and the club were falling in love all over again. Love, at the very basic level, is about a continued reminder. This was Dhoni’s way of reminding. The greats seldom manage to exit on time. At some level, what’s an ideal time to exit? You leave immediately after winning something? You leave at your lowest? You leave after a solid but unspectacular streak of results? You leave when people say, ‘Why now’? You leave when people are tired of your mere presence?

Hindsight, though, is a wonderful thing. If Dhoni wanted to leave, he could have announced it on the night of CSK’s greatest triumph: a rain-sodden Ahmedabad night in the summer of 2023 when they needed 10 from two balls. Dhoni loved taking the game deep. But on this night of nights, his side had taken the game so deep they won it at 1.30 AM on Tuesday, even though the final was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday night.

If 2023 was Dhoni in excelsis, the last three years have been a Dhoni in limbo. Neither here nor there. Neither fully out nor fully in. That was why CSK games had been reduced to tracking what he was up to. Did he have an extra layer of tape on his knee? Was his thumb swollen? Was he going to play? Was the management refusing to accept that Dhoni’s time had come to an end? Would Dhoni even be at the Stadium? Were the match-going fans being taken for a ride?

Now that there’s some much-needed clarity, it’s why the 2027 IPL season, from a CSK perspective, brings with it some fresh air. There’s going to be a new coach (Stephen Fleming has made the move for Zaheer Khan). Dhoni is going to be next to Khan. Some other support staff have also made their way. This is an opportunity for Khan, Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and the leadership group to build another team.

In simple terms, picture this. They have taken a hammer to a hurriedly constructed Jenga that was already falling in slow motion. Now, Dhoni & Co. can build it again. Block by block. Brick by brick. In the streets of Tamil Nadu, you know what they call this person who leads from the front? Thala.