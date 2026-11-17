New Zealand pitches might carry a green tinge and offer assistance to seamers initially, but the conditions tend to become more favourable for batting as a match progresses, says New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who expects a good contest in the upcoming Test series against India.
Ravindra, who is making a comeback after dislocating his shoulder, believes that despite the assistance available to fast bowlers in New Zealand conditions, batters can score big once they settle down and commit to their plans.
"Typically, a lot of people say about Test cricket, New Zealand always plays a bit better than it looks. I think the grass coverage and the green tinge sort of makes us wonder what's it going to do? Is it going to nip, bounce or seam? But that's a standard Test wicket," Ravindra said ahead of opening Test beginning on Thursday here.
"I think the new ball is always going to do that. But you've seen some fantastic scores and great games of cricket played here at the Basin in the last few years. So I expect it to be a good wicket, as it always is.
"Nice bounce, nice carry. But yeah, it's Test cricket in New Zealand. You're always going to have probably the seamers dominating with a bit of chipping in from the spinners," he added.
The 26-year-old is returning to action after an eight-week rehabilitation period following his shoulder dislocation and is delighted to be back in the mix after being forced to watch his teammates from the sidelines.
Ravindra said his rehabilitation process went well, with the support of doctors, physiotherapists, and strength and conditioning trainers, while the last three to four weeks had also involved considerable batting practice.
Ravindra is familiar with the challenges posed by the strong northerly winds at the Basin Reserve, which can make batting particularly tricky. He feels that adjusting one's stance and maintaining a strong base are key to negotiating the conditions.
Ravindra also underlined the special camaraderie within the New Zealand Test group, describing the experience of representing the country in the longest format as something he particularly cherishes despite playing all three formats and featuring in franchise tournaments around the world.
"The camaraderie around the Black Caps Test group is super special. The environment that we have and representing the cap and the baggy is a special feeling, especially in the summer," he said.
With a four-match Test tour of Australia coming up next month after the two games against India, New Zealand have six important Test matches lined up, and Ravindra believes the team can draw confidence from its recent performances against England.
Acknowledging the quality of the Indian side, he said New Zealand would need to focus on their own strengths while giving credit to the visitors for their performances in the preceding white-ball contests.
"We all know how strong India are as a side. We always knew it was going to be competitive. We always wanted to win series and win games of cricket. But you've got to give credit to India.
They played some great cricket on some testing wickets as well, especially in the ODIs," he concluded.
(With inputs from PTI)