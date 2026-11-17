New Zealand pitches might carry a green tinge and offer assistance to seamers initially, but the conditions tend to become more favourable for batting as a match progresses, says New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who expects a good contest in the upcoming Test series against India.

Ravindra, who is making a comeback after dislocating his shoulder, believes that despite the assistance available to fast bowlers in New Zealand conditions, batters can score big once they settle down and commit to their plans.

"Typically, a lot of people say about Test cricket, New Zealand always plays a bit better than it looks. I think the grass coverage and the green tinge sort of makes us wonder what's it going to do? Is it going to nip, bounce or seam? But that's a standard Test wicket," Ravindra said ahead of opening Test beginning on Thursday here.

"I think the new ball is always going to do that. But you've seen some fantastic scores and great games of cricket played here at the Basin in the last few years. So I expect it to be a good wicket, as it always is.

"Nice bounce, nice carry. But yeah, it's Test cricket in New Zealand. You're always going to have probably the seamers dominating with a bit of chipping in from the spinners," he added.