"It was freeing to hear on a personal level the truth of the chronology of events finally out there, a burden I have carried all these years," he said of the book. "But the final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' press conference. It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone.

"What I saw, experienced and lived with -- not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa -- is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time."

Cricket Australia has backed Cummins and on Wednesday, before Bancroft's revelations, insisted "the investigation has been completed" and won't be reopened. Instead, it announced the establishment of a forum, likely led by a former judge, for players to share their perpectives.

However, there would be no new sanctions coming out of it and the governing body would not commit to making the contents public. "We believe it is time for a circuit-breaker. This is not about litigating the past. It is about giving the opportunity to those involved to have their voices heard," interim chairman David Boon said.

In a statement reacting to Bancroft's decision to speak out, CA said: "We respect that Cameron Bancroft has told his story and we will take time to consider his comments. "We expect that there will be many dimensions to the events of 2018, which is why we have established the forum for individuals to give their version of events."

Warner and Khawaja both voiced support for the forum but agreed it would be unlikely to discover the truth. "The biggest question I have is (that) the board makes the decisions of what comes out at the end," Khawaja said. "How is that an actual way of trying to present what people have said? I can go in there and say something but then the board can decide they're not going to release that."