MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia on Wednesday said that it will set up an independent forum for players and support staff, who were involved in the 2018 tour of South Africa, to share their versions of the events in a confidential environment.

But CA has made it clear that the forum will not work as a channel to initiate a new investigation into the 'Sandpapergate' ball-tampering episode.

"After careful consideration, the CA Board has decided to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and perspectives," David Boon, the CA Chair, said in a media release.

Boon hoped that the new forum would work as a "circuit breaker."

"We believe this is in the best interests of the game. For almost a decade, the fallout from those events has remained part of the conversation around Australian cricket.

"It has been a difficult chapter for many people and, increasingly, the ongoing debate has become a distraction from the game. We believe it is time for a circuit breaker," he said.

Boon believed that the initiative will strengthen cricket in Australia, currently reeling after former opener Usman Khawaja made some startling revelations in his newly-released autobiography.

"This forum is not about relitigating the past. It is about creating an opportunity for those who wish to be heard to tell their stories in a respectful environment, and for our sport to listen.

"We owe it to everyone who loves the game to make every reasonable effort to move forward together, with understanding, respect and perspective. My hope is that this process can help strengthen those connections and allow us to focus on what lies ahead," he said.