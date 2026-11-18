And yet, why is there a possibility of Siraj missing out? For someone who is known for building his workload in the lead-up to a Test match, Siraj played one ODI of the five, one India A red-ball match (35 overs, 4/118) and the captain and bowling coach Morne Morkel have remained tight-lipped about his inclusion. Morkel said Siraj has done enough preparations and bowling in the build-up, but did not confirm his participation.

Perhaps with reason. Bumrah is the first name on the sheet. And it seems like Akash Deep might just be the second. Akash, in his part, has played two India A matches and has been in focus for the red-ball leg. As someone who can run and hit the line and lengths consistently on the seam, he can make use of the windy conditions in Wellington. "When you bowl into the wind, you get a bit of shape. Your thought process is important. You can hold your actions a bit longer," Morkel explained the phenomenon in the press conference. "Don't overthink conditions. The best way of winning is to set the tone in the first session, but the first session doesn't always win a Test. You need guys who can produce a magical spell on the fourth or fifth day," he added.

The remaining two pacers of the pack are also yet to be confirmed. Prasidh Krishna has been their go-to hit-the-deck bowler, but with Gurnoor Brar in contention, it could be a toss-up as well. Then there is Anshul Kamboj, another seam bowler, who can run in. Though there is no certainty that India will not go in with Bumrah, Siraj, Prasidh and Akash, they will also be aware that it is a call that could decide their fortunes.

The other factor that will decide their fortunes is the opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. If put in to bat by the home team, India would look to the two to do the hard job — bat time and make things easier for the middle-order. Jaiswal has two centuries in the country with India A, but Rahul is searching for runs. In the last five matches at the venue, the team that avoided a collapse in the first session and posted more than 250 in the first innings has had a better chance at winning.

And India would be hoping for the same — to get off to a good start either with the bat or ball. By the time the country wakes up back home, it will be clear whether they have done that. And it will set the tone for India not just in the Test match but the series.