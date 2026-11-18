CHENNAI: If one were to glance over the outfield at Basin Reserve, Wellington this week, it is possible to miss the pitch the first time around. There is little to differentiate between the lush green outfield and the pitch for the first Test between India and New Zealand that would have begun by the time you are reading this on Thursday morning.
Which is perhaps why, it was no surprise when the usually closely-guarded Indian team management did not hesitate to reveal that they want to field four pacers. The track record dictates as much. In the last five years, every team that has won the toss has opted to bowl first at Basin Reserve. New Zealand, in their part, did it four times out of the five matches while Sri Lanka won the toss once. If Shubman Gill were to win the toss in the wee hours of Thursday (in India), expect him to do the same as well.
The question in front of India is not about the toss, but about the pace combination they want to field. And as things stand, by the looks of it, Mohammed Siraj might not necessarily start despite being the leading wicket-taker for India overseas since the 2023 World Test Championship final. Siraj, in his part, has taken 63 wickets in 16 matches overseas since July 2023 followed by Jasprit Bumrah's 60 scalps in ten matches.
And yet, why is there a possibility of Siraj missing out? For someone who is known for building his workload in the lead-up to a Test match, Siraj played one ODI of the five, one India A red-ball match (35 overs, 4/118) and the captain and bowling coach Morne Morkel have remained tight-lipped about his inclusion. Morkel said Siraj has done enough preparations and bowling in the build-up, but did not confirm his participation.
Perhaps with reason. Bumrah is the first name on the sheet. And it seems like Akash Deep might just be the second. Akash, in his part, has played two India A matches and has been in focus for the red-ball leg. As someone who can run and hit the line and lengths consistently on the seam, he can make use of the windy conditions in Wellington. "When you bowl into the wind, you get a bit of shape. Your thought process is important. You can hold your actions a bit longer," Morkel explained the phenomenon in the press conference. "Don't overthink conditions. The best way of winning is to set the tone in the first session, but the first session doesn't always win a Test. You need guys who can produce a magical spell on the fourth or fifth day," he added.
The remaining two pacers of the pack are also yet to be confirmed. Prasidh Krishna has been their go-to hit-the-deck bowler, but with Gurnoor Brar in contention, it could be a toss-up as well. Then there is Anshul Kamboj, another seam bowler, who can run in. Though there is no certainty that India will not go in with Bumrah, Siraj, Prasidh and Akash, they will also be aware that it is a call that could decide their fortunes.
The other factor that will decide their fortunes is the opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. If put in to bat by the home team, India would look to the two to do the hard job — bat time and make things easier for the middle-order. Jaiswal has two centuries in the country with India A, but Rahul is searching for runs. In the last five matches at the venue, the team that avoided a collapse in the first session and posted more than 250 in the first innings has had a better chance at winning.
And India would be hoping for the same — to get off to a good start either with the bat or ball. By the time the country wakes up back home, it will be clear whether they have done that. And it will set the tone for India not just in the Test match but the series.