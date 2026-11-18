WELLINGTON: Bowling against the wind blowing across the Basin Reserve is a "dirty job" but it will be crucial to the final context of India's opening Test against New Zealand, bowling coach Morne Morkel said here on Wednesday.

Wellington, known as 'Windy Welly' for its strong breeze, have created challenges for speed merchants for decades during the Test matches at 'The Basin'.

Morkel, the former South Africa great has played at the venue and while acknowledging the challenge, he doesn't term it as a unique one.

"I just hope sometimes, or I just hope we recognize sometimes the guy who's going to do the dirty job into the wind (bowling into headwind), who's not potentially going to pick up the fifer with the wind (bowling with tailwind), I think that's going to be crucial," Morkel tried to explain the requirements bowling here during the pre-match press meet.

While he didn't take any names, possibly Prasidh Krishna could be assigned to do that job. Morkel knows that players will need to push a bit extra and come out of their comfort zones if they want to play the World Test Championship final in 2027.

"For us to play in that (WTC) final, we need to push ourselves now a little bit harder, take ourselves a little bit more out of our comfort zone and go to a place potentially where we haven't been before.