MELBOURNE: Former Australia opener David Warner has called for an open public enquiry into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, saying those involved in the infamous Cape Town Test should come forward and disclose what transpired behind closed doors.

Warner, who was handed a one-year suspension for his role in the scandal, said he wanted people who were present at the time to speak openly about the incident and its aftermath.

"I would have liked an open public enquiry. And the people that were there at the time can come forward and speak," Warner told Kayo Sports.

"Because we have no idea about what's happened behind closed doors with CA, and the previous employees at Cricket Australia. And I think that's very important too."

Warner has also backed former teammate Usman Khawaja's recollections of the controversy in the latter's book.

The remarks came even as Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg and board member David Boon announced an independent forum for players and staff to share their experiences and perspectives on the ball-tampering scandal.

Greenberg and Boon said participation in the forum would be voluntary for those who were not interviewed or previously given an opportunity to speak. They also reiterated that the investigation into the original incidents had been completed.