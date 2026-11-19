Among Bumrah's support cast, Prasidh Krishna (0/35 in 8 overs) sadly didn't stick to his brief, bowling either too full or too short going at nearly five runs per over which is criminal on a seamer-friendly Day 1 track at the Basin Reserve.

Anshul Kamboj (1/39 in 13 overs) neither had the pace to trouble the batters with the semi-new or old ball nor did he possess the skills to make an impact, as merely restrictive bowling would not have done the job.

Akash Deep (1/22 in 13 overs) was steady, but Prasidh was once again responsible for India losing some of the initiative.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill won a good toss and Bumrah got good support from other end till the shine was there in new Kookaburra.

The manner in which Bumrah bowled in his two spells, he could have easily got two more wickets in the first session with a bit more luck but he was the sole reason that the visitors were in box seat after the first two hours.

The men dismissed were skipper Tom Latham (0), Devon Conway (4), Rachin Ravindra (15) and Daryl Mitchell (1) with the last of them being sent back with a classic set-up.

Bumrah bowled a beauty first up, completely deceiving opposition skipper Tom Latham.

Latham shouldered arms, expecting the ball to travel with the angle, but it nipped back sufficiently to clip the off-bail.

Kamboj hit the right length from the onset and a fuller delivery saw Conway play a shot that was like half jab-half drive.

The thick edge was gleefully accepted by Rishabh Pant.