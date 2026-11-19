WELLINGTON: Jasprit Bumrah continued to torment the New Zealand batters, but left-hander Henry Nicholls stood firm with a gutsy half-century in the company of a determined Glenn Phillips as the hosts fought back to reach 140 for 5 at tea on the opening day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve.

After reducing New Zealand to 60 for 4 in the first session, Bumrah (3/31 in 12 overs) sent back Tom Blundell (5) in the post-lunch session before Nicholls (66 batting, 135 balls) and Phillips (42 batting, 66 balls) steadied the rocking boat with a 70-run stand for the sixth wicket.

While New Zealand are still not out of the woods, Nicholls showed a lot of grit, concentrating hard in an innings in which he has hit eight boundaries, including a few punchy cover drives.

Phillips, too, did not get bogged down and played his natural game, hitting seven boundaries.

Once the Kookaburra ball became semi-new and subsequently older, only Bumrah looked potent enough to beat the opposition batters on a number of occasions.