WELLINGTON: Jasprit Bumrah continued to torment the New Zealand batters, but left-hander Henry Nicholls stood firm with a gutsy half-century in the company of a determined Glenn Phillips as the hosts fought back to reach 236 for 5 at tea on the opening day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve.
After reducing New Zealand to 60 for 4 in the first session, Bumrah (3/31 in 12 overs) sent back Tom Blundell (5) in the post-lunch session before Nicholls (109 batting, 215 balls) and Phillips (91 batting, 170 balls) steadied the rocking boat with a 166-run stand for the sixth wicket.
While New Zealand are still not out of the woods, Nicholls showed a lot of grit, concentrating hard in an innings in which he has hit eight boundaries, including a few punchy cover drives.
Phillips, too, did not get bogged down and played his natural game, hitting seven boundaries.
Once the Kookaburra ball became semi-new and subsequently older, only Bumrah looked potent enough to beat the opposition batters on a number of occasions.
Among Bumrah's support cast, Prasidh Krishna (0/35 in 8 overs) sadly didn't stick to his brief, bowling either too full or too short going at nearly five runs per over which is criminal on a seamer-friendly Day 1 track at the Basin Reserve.
Anshul Kamboj (1/39 in 13 overs) neither had the pace to trouble the batters with the semi-new or old ball nor did he possess the skills to make an impact, as merely restrictive bowling would not have done the job.
Akash Deep (1/22 in 13 overs) was steady, but Prasidh was once again responsible for India losing some of the initiative.
Indian skipper Shubman Gill won a good toss and Bumrah got good support from other end till the shine was there in new Kookaburra.
The manner in which Bumrah bowled in his two spells, he could have easily got two more wickets in the first session with a bit more luck but he was the sole reason that the visitors were in box seat after the first two hours.
The men dismissed were skipper Tom Latham (0), Devon Conway (4), Rachin Ravindra (15) and Daryl Mitchell (1) with the last of them being sent back with a classic set-up.
Bumrah bowled a beauty first up, completely deceiving opposition skipper Tom Latham.
Latham shouldered arms, expecting the ball to travel with the angle, but it nipped back sufficiently to clip the off-bail.
Kamboj hit the right length from the onset and a fuller delivery saw Conway play a shot that was like half jab-half drive.
The thick edge was gleefully accepted by Rishabh Pant.
With 15 mm of live grass on the 22-yard square, Bumrah was, as expected, more than a handful, hitting the 6-8 metre length and extracting bounce with a hint of outward movement to beat the bats of both Nicholls and Ravindra.
In fact, Nicholls survived an on-field caught behind decision that went against him by successfully appealing for a review.
But once the initial moisture dried up, despite the spongy bounce being a factor, Ravindra and Nicholls looked comfortable even as Gill changed Kamboj's ends and brought him from the "Don Neely Scoreboard" side.
In fact, Kamboj got a bit more help from that end and was unlucky when Pant held onto a faint edge from Ravindra but the entire cordon decided against appealing.
Later the replays showed that there was a faint nick Akash Deep seemed to be bowling well within himself during the initial overs.
The length was right and he kept landing on the fourth stump channel and Nicholls did try an indiscreet pull-shot but replays showed that the ball touched the ground before Pant tried to pouch in-front of him.
But Ravindra was running out of patience as runs were hard to come by.
Akash Deep bowled one short and Ravindra's wild slash ended in a simple catch behind the stumps, ending a 39-run stand that had stemmed the initial rot.
Mitchell after coming in showed a lot of propensity to take a few steps forward trying to negate the extra bounce and movement.
Bumrah insisted that skipper Gill keep a short leg fielder and it gave instant results.
Mitchell strode a couple of steps and got a delivery into the body that was waist high.
He tried to whip it but Yashasvi Jaiswal at short-leg took a smart catch.