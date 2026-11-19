WELLINGTON: Jasprit Bumrah was right on the money with two probing spells, while Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep also chipped in with wickets as India reduced New Zealand to 60 for 4 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill won a good toss and Bumrah (2/17 in 7 overs) was in a league of his own, while Kamboj (1/11 in 6 overs) and Akash Deep (1/15 in 7 overs) played the role of supporting actors to perfection.

The manner in which Bumrah bowled in his two spells, he could have easily got two more wickets in the first session with a bit more luck but he was the sole reason that the visitors were in box seat after the first two hours.

The men dismissed were skipper Tom Latham (0), Devon Conway (4), Rachin Ravindra (15) and Daryl Mitchell (1) with the last of them being sent back with a classic set-up.

Bumrah bowled a beauty first up, completely deceiving opposition skipper Tom Latham.

Latham shouldered arms, expecting the ball to travel with the angle, but it nipped back sufficiently to clip the off-bail.

Kamboj hit the right length from the onset and a fuller delivery saw Conway play a shot that was like half jab-half drive.

The thick edge was gleefully accepted by Rishabh Pant.

With 15 mm of live grass on the 22-yard square, Bumrah was, as expected, more than a handful, hitting the 6-8 metre length and extracting bounce with a hint of outward movement to beat the bats of both Nicholls and Ravindra.

In fact, Nicholls survived an on-field caught behind decision that went against him by successfully appealing for a review.

But once the initial moisture dried up, despite the spongy bounce being a factor, Ravindra and Nicholls looked comfortable even as Gill changed Kamboj's ends and brought him from the "Don Neely Scoreboard" side.

In fact, Kamboj got a bit more help from that end and was unlucky when Pant held onto a faint edge from Ravindra but the entire cordon decided against appealing.