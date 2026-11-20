WELLINGTON: India reached 16 without loss in their first innings at tea after bowling out New Zealand for 368 on Day 2 of the opening Test here on Friday.

At the break, openers KL Rahul (5) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (11) were at the crease, with India trailing by 352 runs.

Earlier, Henry Nicholls struck a magnificent unbeaten 175 before running out of partners as India claimed the remaining five wickets.

Resuming at 243/5, Nicholls and Glenn Phillips (118) extended their sixth-wicket partnership beyond the 200-run mark, with the latter completing a well-deserved century.

India pacer Akash Deep finally broke the stand by rattling Phillips' off stump, as New Zealand reached 317/6 at lunch.

In the second session, Prasidh Krishna dismissed Nathan Smith (14) leg-before, Akash Deep bounced out Kyle Jamieson (11), while Jasprit Bumrah trapped Matt Henry (1) in front of the wicket.

Nicholls remained firm, adding another 20 runs with Jacob Duffy for the last wicket before Anshul Kamboj wrapped up the New Zealand innings by dismissing Duffy.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 16/0 in 8 overs (KL Rahul 5, Yashasvi Jaiswal 11; Kyle Jamieson 0/6).

New Zealand 1st innings: 368 all out in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175 not out, Glenn Phillips 118; Jasprit Bumrah 4/92, Akash Deep 3/53).