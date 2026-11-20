CHENNAI: Three weeks ago, when Yashasvi Jaiswal got out for a duck in the first innings of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A, it raised questions. The Mumbaikar, on the back of scores that read 0, 17, 5 in the lead-up to that innings, had once again fallen early.

And that did not look like a good sign for an Indian Test opener at the moment. He did not get a big score in Sri Lanka, played just one Ranji match before landing in New Zealand for the A-tour, adding three low scores to the list. Though there was little doubt on him featuring in the first Test, it was not the kind of start he would have wanted.

Jaiswal, like he has done all his life, put himself through the grind. He came back to score an unbeaten 155 in the second innings followed by another century in the third unofficial Test. However, scoring in an A-tour and Test match are two different things. So, when Jaiswal walked out to open with KL Rahul at Basin Reserve on Friday after India conceded 368, he knew he had to take a fresh guard.

What he also knew, having spent more than three weeks in the country, was how to do it. For the first 25 overs of the innings, Jaiswal took guard outside the crease, trying to negate the seam and swing of New Zealand pacers. Jaiswal did it to perfection for a significant period of time. And as is often the case with him, the longer he did, the bigger the impact was.

Because, with Jaiswal, there is no set template to his batting. He often does, or rather tries to, play to the situation. Here, he had to negotiate Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy. It helped that he had a bit of luck early on - a few edges flew in the gaps, a couple of miscues landed safe - but for the large part, Jaiswal stuck to his instincts.