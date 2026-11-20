WELLINGTON: Impressive fifties from openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul helped India reach 159 for one in their first innings at stumps after bowling out New Zealand for 368 on Day 2 of the opening Test here on Friday.

Jaiswal smashed 16 fours during his quick 85 off 89 balls and shared a 130-run opening stand with KL Rahul (52 batting).

At stumps, Devdutt Padikkal (16 batting) was giving company to Rahul with India trailing by 209 runs.

Earlier, Henry Nicholls struck a magnificent unbeaten 175 before running out of partners.

Resuming at 243/5, Nicholls and Glenn Phillips (118) extended their sixth-wicket partnership beyond the 200-run mark, with the latter completing a well-deserved century.