MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia on Saturday reaffirmed its confidence in Pat Cummins to remain as the country's Test captain amid the explosive allegations surrounding the Sandpaper controversy.

It was widely speculated that revelations by former Australian opener Usman Khawaja in his autobiography about the ball-tampering episode during the 2018 tour of South Africa had made Cummins' position as skipper untenable.

"In the light of the ongoing speculation surrounding the Australian men's team tour of South Africa in 2018, the CA Board met to ensure measures are in place to protect the integrity of Australian Cricket and the welfare of all concerned," CA said in a statement.

CA Chair David Boon and CEO Todd Greenberg met with Cummins and discussed several issues, including his welfare, the support required by the team and the forthcoming series against New Zealand in December.

"As part of this meeting, the Board resolved to express its unanimous support for Pat Cummins as captain given ongoing speculation about his position," the statement added.

After the meeting, Cummins reiterated his decision to continue as Australia's Test captain.

"It meant a lot to speak with David and Todd on Friday. Being Australian captain carries with it an awesome responsibility. I have and never will take that lightly," said Cummins.

"Otherwise, from this point, captaining the Australian team in Perth will be my focus and priority," he added.

Boon said Cummins' "integrity" as captain had not been compromised amid the turmoil of the past few weeks.