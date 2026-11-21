CHENNAI: At first glance, a career average of 37.49 in 71 Tests with 13 centuries doesn't make eyes pop. Nor does it tell the full story. And that, in essence, has been the story of KL Rahul's Test career.
Let's break it down a little bit. Rahul, for starters, is 12th on the list of Indian batters with most Test centuries in a list of 320. Keep it just to away from home, he is fifth on the list just below Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli. Of the 13, ten hundreds have come away from home. Cull it down to openers, and only the original master blaster, Gavaskar, stays ahead.
He was the only Indian opener to score centuries in England, New Zealand, and Australia. Rahul, on Saturday, having already ticked South Africa, England and Australia, added his name to another distinction. He became the only Indian, and second Asian after Saeed Anwar, to score centuries in SENA countries as an opener (Gavaskar never got to play in South Africa because of apartheid).
Rahul, in his typical fashion, remained patient as he registered his 13th Test ton, first in New Zealand (in his first appearance in the country), helping India gain control of the match in Wellington. His 136 did not come on the most challenging of conditions, but that doesn't matter.
As he ever so often has, Rahul did what was expected of him. He batted time. He faced 290 and spent 492 minutes (eight hours and 12 minutes) across two days, ensuring that there can be only one potential winner in the match. It was his platform that allowed Shubman Gill (98), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Rishabh Pant (55 batting) to flourish as India finished Day three with a total of 486/4 and a lead of 118 runs.
The innings had its typical elements of playing close to the body, not going for expansive shots barring the rare occasions. It kind of summed up what Rahul had to say about himself when asked if he was fired up for his first Test in the country after playing in 70 everywhere else. "I never get fired up," he would reflect after the day's play. For him, it was an opportunity to make the most of and he did just that.
The moment of the century, however, said what it meant to him. He got to the milestone with a single, did a fist pump, raised his arm aloft before doing the sign for his kid and acknowledging the applause. For someone who has been moved up and down based on the needs of the team till December 2024, the last two years has been a consistent run at the top, becoming the senior batter who guides the younger lot and leads the team forward in tough conditions.
After all, there are few technically sound batters as Rahul in the batting line-up. Which brings it all back to his average. Though he has all technical makings of a great, somehow, Rahul has struggled to post big hundreds. He has crossed 150 only twice and both scores came ten years ago. He missed two years to injury before moving through the hoops in the middle-order.
Now, back at where he belongs, he put his mind to work. Long before he landed in New Zealand, Rahul had his eyes on the preparations for this tour. “I've been thinking about Test cricket in New Zealand for the last six or seven months, trying to do my homework, trying to see the guys that have scored runs here and how they've been able to achieve that. So a lot of prep, a lot of homework. And once you've ticked all those boxes, it becomes slightly easier when you play the game,” he said.
"I didn't get a lot of runs in that India A game. But I used the time in the nets and tried to figure out how I could give myself the best chance to succeed in these conditions. There's a lot of Test cricket under me, a lot of experiences, good and bad. I just had very clear plans before I came here as to how I wanted to play. And I'm happy that I could go out there and do that and get the results in the first innings. That's performances and runs," he added.
Indeed. And there is a lot of Test cricket ahead for Rahul as well. Hopefully, by the time he eventually is done, the numbers would do justice to what Rahul has and continue to do for Indian cricket.