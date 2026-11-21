CHENNAI: At first glance, a career average of 37.49 in 71 Tests with 13 centuries doesn't make eyes pop. Nor does it tell the full story. And that, in essence, has been the story of KL Rahul's Test career.

Let's break it down a little bit. Rahul, for starters, is 12th on the list of Indian batters with most Test centuries in a list of 320. Keep it just to away from home, he is fifth on the list just below Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli. Of the 13, ten hundreds have come away from home. Cull it down to openers, and only the original master blaster, Gavaskar, stays ahead.

He was the only Indian opener to score centuries in England, New Zealand, and Australia. Rahul, on Saturday, having already ticked South Africa, England and Australia, added his name to another distinction. He became the only Indian, and second Asian after Saeed Anwar, to score centuries in SENA countries as an opener (Gavaskar never got to play in South Africa because of apartheid).

Rahul, in his typical fashion, remained patient as he registered his 13th Test ton, first in New Zealand (in his first appearance in the country), helping India gain control of the match in Wellington. His 136 did not come on the most challenging of conditions, but that doesn't matter.