WELLINGTON: India finished the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand in a commanding position at 486/4 on Saturday, anchored by a magnificent 136 from opener KL Rahul.

Captain Shubman Gill (98) missed out on a century after being dismissed at the stroke of stumps, with Jacob Duffy rattling his stumps.

Nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj is giving company to Rishabh Pant (55 not out) at stumps.

Rahul's 13th Test century was studded with nine fours and two sixes, while Gill struck nine fours and two sixes in his knock.

India now lead by 118 runs.

Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal (80 off 175 balls) added 165 runs for the second wicket before Kyle Jamieson breached the latter's defence with a peach of a delivery.

The opener then shared a 91-run stand with Gill before being cleaned up by Nathan Smith. Gill and Pant subsequently joined forces, putting together a 100-run partnership.

On Friday, New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings, riding on Henry Nicholls' unbeaten 175.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 368 all out.

India: 486/4 in 125 overs (KL Rahul 136, Shubman Gill 98, Devdutt Padikkal 80, Rishabh Pant 55 not out).