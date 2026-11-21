LAHORE: Former captains Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood, along with opener Imam-ul-Haq, have been left out of the Pakistan Cricket Board's new central contracts list announced on Saturday.

The contracts were announced after a long delay, as the previous ones had expired on June 30.

Under the new format-based system, Test captain Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha are the only two players in the Test and ODI category.

ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has been placed in the ODI/T20 category, while Sahibzada Farhan, who led Pakistan in their last T20 Internationals, has been given a contract only in the T20 category.

The PCB did not announce the remunerations available in the separate format based categories but awarded the contracts to 38 players with majority of them placed in the newly introduced development category.

Among the other notable omissions are allrounder Aamer Jamal, who played in the second Test against Sri Lanka and gave a superb performance, Saim Ayub and young pacer, Akif Javed and spinner Ali Usman, who was part of the Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka before being replaced by Arafat Minhas in the squad for the two Tests.

Pacers Khurrum Shehzad and Muhamad Ali who recently toured West Indies and England have also not been given contracts.

The exclusion of Rizwan, Shan and Imam was on the cards after recent developments.