CHENNAI: It has not been easy being Rishabh Pant in the last two years. The highest point of his career came on June 29, 2024 as he was a part of the playing XI in the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup.
At that point, having come back from a life-threatening car accident in late 2022, Pant was an all-format player for India. He was in the ODI team that went to Sri Lanka shortly after and remained a part of the squad when they won the Champions Trophy in early 2025.
But in this period, he lost his T20I place to Sanju Samson. He warmed the bench in ODIs with KL Rahul flourishing as first-choice keeper. Eventually, he even lost the place in the 50-over side. In fact, he hasn't played an ODI since the Sri Lanka tour in 2024.
The one thing that no one could take away from Pant was his place in the Test side. Since his debut in 2018, till the car accident, he was already India's second best batter (Rohit Sharma had a better record) on extremely bowling-friendly pitches, carrying the middle-order along with Ravindra Jadeja.
In Test cricket, he came back like he never left with a century against Bangladesh in Chennai. And if anything, his Test average, strike rate and conversion rate has only gone up since. But it has also been a period filled with doubts, struggles and injuries. He was pulled up by coach Gautam Gambhir and then captain Rohit Sharma in Australia for his shot selections, following which he had to curb his instincts in the final Test.
Then, he scored twin centuries in England before injuring his foot midway. He still finished the series with 479 runs in seven innings, including two tons and three fifties. It led to months of lay-off and him missing the home series against West Indies. He came back for the South Africa series, and even captained in Shubman Gill's absence on rank-turners but India lost 0-2.
Though his numbers never really dipped — Pant had already established himself as the greatest Test keeper-batter to have come from India — his confidence, however, was a different matter altogether. The debate over risk vs reward for his often breath-taking but sometimes frustrating style of batting continued. He was relieved of the leadership roles earlier in June. Gambhir at the time said he did not want Pant to change while adding that it was important to read the situation in the same breath. During all of it, Pant also struggled at Lucknow Super Giants before taking a paycut to move back to Delhi Capitals this year. Even ahead of the New Zealand series, there were doubts as he was recovering from an injury. He had to miss the A tour and came in without much game-time.
But over the course of Day 3 and 4 in the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington, Pant showed why he is already in the discussion for an all-time great keeper-batter in Test cricket. Yes, he is yet to go past Adam Gilchrist — there is little doubt that he would not by the time he is done — but Pant is there. Almost.
Across the weekend at Wellington, he smacked New Zealand bowlers all around for fun. He had the platform set by the top four, and made the most of it with a breezy 128 — 10 fours and six sixes — and became the first Asian keeper-batter to score centuries in all SENA countries. His ninth Test hundred, seventh away from home, came with a six as Pant went on to become the second in the list of most sixes in the format.
For someone who is often criticised for not reading the situation — Pant for the better part of his career came in crunch situations than well-set positions — his record is almost enviable. And on Sunday, he had the situation to pile on the misery of New Zealand and did just that helping India post 720/9. The relief was visible as he kissed his bat and lofted his arms to celebrate the milestone.
"I just want to be more consistent and just make an impact wherever I play the game. New Zealand was one place where I was eyeing that hundred for sure. And I made sure that on a wicket like this where you have to grind and everyone is batting well, I just wanted to stay there as long as possible and just make my impact," Pant told the broadcaster.
There will be moments in the future where he once again frustrates with his shot selection. But so long as he continues to do things like what he did on Sunday, Indian cricket will be happy to let Rishabh Pant be Rishabh Pant.