CHENNAI: It has not been easy being Rishabh Pant in the last two years. The highest point of his career came on June 29, 2024 as he was a part of the playing XI in the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup.

At that point, having come back from a life-threatening car accident in late 2022, Pant was an all-format player for India. He was in the ODI team that went to Sri Lanka shortly after and remained a part of the squad when they won the Champions Trophy in early 2025.

But in this period, he lost his T20I place to Sanju Samson. He warmed the bench in ODIs with KL Rahul flourishing as first-choice keeper. Eventually, he even lost the place in the 50-over side. In fact, he hasn't played an ODI since the Sri Lanka tour in 2024.

The one thing that no one could take away from Pant was his place in the Test side. Since his debut in 2018, till the car accident, he was already India's second best batter (Rohit Sharma had a better record) on extremely bowling-friendly pitches, carrying the middle-order along with Ravindra Jadeja.

In Test cricket, he came back like he never left with a century against Bangladesh in Chennai. And if anything, his Test average, strike rate and conversion rate has only gone up since. But it has also been a period filled with doubts, struggles and injuries. He was pulled up by coach Gautam Gambhir and then captain Rohit Sharma in Australia for his shot selections, following which he had to curb his instincts in the final Test.

Then, he scored twin centuries in England before injuring his foot midway. He still finished the series with 479 runs in seven innings, including two tons and three fifties. It led to months of lay-off and him missing the home series against West Indies. He came back for the South Africa series, and even captained in Shubman Gill's absence on rank-turners but India lost 0-2.